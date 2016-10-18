Einem Filmkenner sollte der Name «Xavier Dolan» etwas sagen. Für alle anderen hat sich der KinoVerein der HSG seinen neuesten Film zu Gemüte geführt. Eine kurze Review.

— For English version see below. —

Für seinen sechsten Film hat das sogenannte «kanadische Wunderkind» Xavier Dolan einen goldenen Cast engagiert, um das gleichnamige französische Theaterstück von Jean-Luc Lagarce auf den Kinoleinwand zu bringen. Die Dialoge des Stückes sind mit starken Andeutungen und Stillen gekennzeichnet, die von den Schauspielern und der Filmregie perfekt ausgeführt werden.

Die Literaturverfilmung inszeniert die Heimkehr von Louis, einem 34-jährige Schriftsteller, nach zwölf Jahren Abwesenheit. Louis, gespielt von Gaspard Ulliel, kehrt zu seiner Familie zurück, um ihnen eine schwere und traurige Nachricht zu verkündigen: Er ist schwer krank und wird bald sterben. Doch kann er wirklich nach einer so langen Abwesenheit seiner Familie eine solche Nachricht überbringen? Als Zuschauer bemerkt man schnell, dass die Beziehungen zwischen den Familienmitgliedern von Kommunikationsschwierigkeiten und begrenztem Verständnis geprägt sind. Obwohl Kritiker geteilter Meinung über die Literaturverfilmung sind, beweist Dolan mit «Juste la fin du monde», dass er die wunderbare Fähigkeit besitzt, starke Emotionen und tiefe Gefühle in seinen Werken auszudrücken.

Man könnte fast behaupten, dass er mit sechs gedrehten Filme auf seinem Konto, zum «Maestro» der emotionalen Filmregie geworden ist. Mit fünf Nominierungen auf dem Cannes Filmfestival und dem Erhalt des Preises der Jury für «Einfach das Ende der Welt», beweist der kanadische Regisseur, dass er einer der aufstrebenden Namen der modernen Kinowelt ist.

It’s only the End of the World “Juste la fin du monde”

For his sixth movie, Canadian «wunderkind» Xavier Dolan recruited a golden cast in order to bring the play by French Jean-Luc Lagarce to the big screen. The dialogue of the play is punctuated with strong insinuations and silences that the actors and director execute to perfection.

The film adaptation stages the return of Louis, a 34-year-old writer, after a twelve years absence. Louis, interpreted by Gaspard Ulliel, returns home to make a sad announcement: he is seriously ill and will die soon. Will he really be able to bring such a sad message to his family after such a long absence? What’s more, once can quickly come to understand that the relations between the family members are characterized by both difficulties in communication and limited comprehension.

Although film critics are divided on the idea of literary adaptations to the big screen, Dolan proves that he has a wonderful ability to translate strong emotions and deep feelings through his work «»It’s only the End of the World”. One could say that with six movies and counting, Dolan is a “maestro” in the emotional film genre. With five nominations at the Cannes film festival and the jury prize for «»Juste la fin du monde”, the Canadian director is making a name for himself in modern cinema.

